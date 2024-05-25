Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 214,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.