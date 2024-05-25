Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $545.23. The stock had a trading volume of 286,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,977. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $549.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.07. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

