Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 166 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,675. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.86 and a 200 day moving average of $583.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -222.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

