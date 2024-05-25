Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. 3,072,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.