Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.98. 121,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 610,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

