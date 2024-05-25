Francis P. Patchel Sells 2,156 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $14,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 414,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

