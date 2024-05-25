Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $56,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $107.15. 123,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

