Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256,108 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $67,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Herc stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.70. 170,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,223. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

