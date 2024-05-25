Franklin Resources Inc. Has $51.21 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.