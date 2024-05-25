Franklin Resources Inc. Has $59.48 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741 shares of company stock valued at $96,374 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock remained flat at $132.84 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

