Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.10% of LiveRamp worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $12,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,546,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 1,397,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

