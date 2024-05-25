Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.10% of LiveRamp worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $12,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,546,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
LiveRamp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 1,397,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
