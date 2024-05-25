Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cytokinetics worth $55,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

