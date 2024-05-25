Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 9,289,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

