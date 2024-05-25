Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,099,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CAE worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CAE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in CAE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 852,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

