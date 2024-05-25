Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 29.76% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $67,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,498 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.