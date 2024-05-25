FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Keith Bethel Purchases 3,500 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) Director Keith Bethel bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

