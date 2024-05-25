FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Keith Bethel Purchases 3,500 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00.

FSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

