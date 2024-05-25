Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) PT Raised to $9.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

YMM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 20,436,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

