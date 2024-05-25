Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). 3,814,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 1,185,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.69 ($0.05).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

