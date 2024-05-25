Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

