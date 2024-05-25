Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Gamma Communications Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,496 ($19.01) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,518 ($19.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,214.20. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
