Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 3.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 376,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 847,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 14.4% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 1,078,841 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

