GAP’s (GPS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 6,045,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.