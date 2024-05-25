Geegoopuzzle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $379.78 million and $1.35 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,891.37 or 0.99982507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00110238 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.52806398 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,456,409.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars.

