Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cloudflare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 55,943 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,710 shares of company stock worth $64,674,930. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.8 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,981. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

