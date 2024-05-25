Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,056 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 155,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 63,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 109,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 7,373,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

