Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PGX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,572. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.