Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,973 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 349,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.9 %

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 25,691,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,087,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.