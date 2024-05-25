Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

