Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $232,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

