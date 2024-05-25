Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $500,685,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. 1,792,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,228. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

