Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 232 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $140.77 on Friday, reaching $1,684.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,804. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,439.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $98,587,511. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

