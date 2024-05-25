Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

