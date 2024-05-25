Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,083,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,432,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336,596. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

