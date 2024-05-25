Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.17. 39,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Featured Articles

