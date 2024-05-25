Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Down 0%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.69 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 2,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.