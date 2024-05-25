Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Maree Arnason Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Free Report) insider Maree Arnason bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,650.00 ($31,100.00).

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Gold Road Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Gold Road Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

