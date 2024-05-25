Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $73,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,488,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. 42,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $970.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.