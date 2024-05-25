Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.80.

GSHD stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 360,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,156. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,614,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

