GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Down 2.2%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

GPO Plus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About GPO Plus

(Get Free Report)

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GPO Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPO Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.