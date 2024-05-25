Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 3,733.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,995,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Grab by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,031,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,928,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.