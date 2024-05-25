Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Graco worth $71,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.48. 707,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,262. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,606.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,885 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

