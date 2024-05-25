Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.41

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 429275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after buying an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

