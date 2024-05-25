Griffin Perry Buys 2,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Griffin Perry purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 589,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,243.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 314,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $858.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRNT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

