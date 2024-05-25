Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.03 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.03 million and $129,449.94 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.84 or 0.00713570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00204413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00092516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.