Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $130,087.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,195.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.63 or 0.00711941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00122753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00203819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00092215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

