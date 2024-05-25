Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,909. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.