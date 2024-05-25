HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,464 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

