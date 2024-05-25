Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading 1% Higher

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $479.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

