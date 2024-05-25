HC Wainwright Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $156.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Transcat Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

TRNS stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $2,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

