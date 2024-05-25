HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:SGMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 319,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

